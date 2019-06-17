IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (May 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 124,156 movements were observed at eight (8) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The proportion of incoming population observed into Uganda continued to be higher (70%) than the outgoing to DRC (30%). Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations are less than 1%.

The FMPs Mpondwe, Busunga, Butogo and Goli registered approximatively 88% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest (50%) flows.

The increase in numbers since April is due to better FMP coverage. Abrupt increase and decrease in daily averages are due to collection procedures.