17 Jun 2019

IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (May 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.01 MB)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 124,156 movements were observed at eight (8) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
The proportion of incoming population observed into Uganda continued to be higher (70%) than the outgoing to DRC (30%). Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations are less than 1%.
The FMPs Mpondwe, Busunga, Butogo and Goli registered approximatively 88% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest (50%) flows.

The increase in numbers since April is due to better FMP coverage. Abrupt increase and decrease in daily averages are due to collection procedures.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.