IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (March 2020)

Over the reporting period, a total of 115,436 movements were observed at eight (8) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This represents a decrease of 48 per cent in terms of average daily movements as compared to February 2020 due to movements restrictions set by government as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19. Similar to the previous month, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (60%) against outgoing flows (40%). Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 1.3%. The FMPs Bunagana, Busanza and Mpondwe registered approximatively 80 per cent of the observations. Bunagana registered the highest flows (29%). Bunagana, Cyanika and Goli were FMPs with more outgoing than incoming.