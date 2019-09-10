10 Sep 2019

IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (July 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
Download PDF (1.66 MB)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 93,054 individual movements were observed at fifteen (15) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to June, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (58%) against outgoing flows (42%).

IOM reduced DTM operations during the month of July for technical reasons. This resulted in a decrease of FMP covered and of movements registered. The technical break concerned 8 FMPs bordering with the DRC from the 1st – 17th of July 2019.

Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were just over 2%. The FMPs Mpondwe, Goli and Busanza registered approximatively 66% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest flows (29%)

