IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (January 2020)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 206,453 movements were observed at eight (8) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to December 2019, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (58%) against outgoing flows (42%).

Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 1.4%. The FMPs Busanza, Bunagana and Mpondwe registered approximatively 78 per cent of the observations. Mpondwe and Busanza registered the highest flows each 26 per cent.