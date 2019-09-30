IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (August 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 162,088 movements were observed at fifteen (15) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Similar to June, this month saw a majority of incoming flows (64%) against outgoing flows (36%). Migrant flows reportedly going to Kampala from FMP observations were 2.5%. The FMPs Mpondwe, Goli and Bunagana registered approximatively 66% of the observations and Mpondwe continued to register the highest flows (44%).