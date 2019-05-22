IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (April 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

Over the reporting period, a total of 107,706 movements were observed at eight (8) Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) at the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The incoming population into Uganda continued to be higher (70%) than outgoing to DRC (30%).

Migrant population reportedly going to Kampala are less than 4%.

The FMPs Mpondwe, Busunga, Butogo and Goli registered approximatively 86% of the observations.