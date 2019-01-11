IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (22 December 2018 —5 January 2019)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

During the reporting period, DRC side of the border has experienced significant insecurity and protests. In particular clashes occurred in Beni on the 27th December (bordering Kasese, Bundibugyo districts in Uganda) following the electoral commission’s decision to delay presidential vote in Beni, Butembo, Yumbi until next March, reflected in the fluctuation of movement. 22nd December saw a spike in DRC to Uganda movements, which was largely due to traveling for holiday seasons. After the protesters’ attack in Beni Ebola Centre on the 27th December, movements decreased and reached the lowest level on the 30th December. Following the decision of the DRC government to close the border from the 28th to the 30th December, very low flows were observed, mostly Ugandans returning home. The border reopened on the 31st December, followed by a steadily increasing flows from both directions. The situation is likely to prompt more protests and cross border movements upon announcement of the election results.