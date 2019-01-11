11 Jan 2019

IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (22 December 2018 —5 January 2019)

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 05 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

OVERVIEW AND TRENDS

During the reporting period, DRC side of the border has experienced significant insecurity and protests. In particular clashes occurred in Beni on the 27th December (bordering Kasese, Bundibugyo districts in Uganda) following the electoral commission’s decision to delay presidential vote in Beni, Butembo, Yumbi until next March, reflected in the fluctuation of movement. 22nd December saw a spike in DRC to Uganda movements, which was largely due to traveling for holiday seasons. After the protesters’ attack in Beni Ebola Centre on the 27th December, movements decreased and reached the lowest level on the 30th December. Following the decision of the DRC government to close the border from the 28th to the 30th December, very low flows were observed, mostly Ugandans returning home. The border reopened on the 31st December, followed by a steadily increasing flows from both directions. The situation is likely to prompt more protests and cross border movements upon announcement of the election results.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.