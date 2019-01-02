02 Jan 2019

IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (17 - 21 December )

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.03 MB)

OVERVIEW

IOM Uganda monitors migration flows along the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) through six strategically located flow monitoring points (FMP) illustrated in the map. Over the course of two weeks from 7 to 21 December, a total of 11,971 movements were observed, with 59% entering Uganda and 41% exiting. 67% of the people declared to be Congolese nationals. The main reasons reported for cross-border movements are to undertake economic activities and to visit families. An increase of flows was observed in the third week of December from both directions at Uganda/DRC border.

