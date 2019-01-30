IOM Flow Monitoring Dashboard: Uganda/DRC Border (1 — 15 January 2019)

Overview and Trends

Over the reporting period a total of 14,706 movements were observed at six (6) flow monitoring points at the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Elections in DRC took place on the 30th of December in the entire country, with the exception of Beni and Ituri Provinces, and results were announced in the first hours of the 10th of January. Inflows into Uganda were slightly higher (53%) than outflows to DRC (47%). The volume of flows increased gradually up to the 9th -10th of January with the majority of the flows coming into Uganda and peaking on the 9th of January. On the 10th, IOM recorded the highest peak in outflows to DRC which reduced by half the following day and remained consistent until the end of the reporting period.