07 Jun 2019

Interagency Assessment of Measures, Services and Safeguards for the Protection of Women and Children Against Sexual and Gender Based Violence Among Refugees in Uganda

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN Country Team in Uganda
Published on 07 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.28 MB)

Executive Summary

Even though Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is a reality among refugees, it is concealed by a culture of silence and trivialization of violence against women and children. In the face of trauma of surviving conflict and its extremities, SGBV becomes almost bearable- a secondary concern for refugees struggling to survive and, sometimes, development partners struggling to make meager resources work for the overwhelming number of people forced to flee their countries.

Yet, SGBV and Violence Against Children (VAC) has far-reaching consequences on health and wellbeing of refugees. A comprehensive response is one that deliberately addresses VAC and SGBV. To ensure that United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and partnerseven in the face of patriarchal cultures and the normalization of abuse and violence- continues to provide services and support transformative structures relevant to the needs of refugees affected by SGBV, periodic and objective assessments such as this are necessary.

This assessment is especially important for Uganda- where the influx of refugees has strained the response and compromised refugee protection and mechanisms for addressing SGBV. This assessment arose out of UN and government of Uganda concerns about the handling of SGBV in the refugee response and is an important step in fulfillment of the requirements of the Joint Plan for Action on Promoting Transparency and Accountability in Uganda’s Refugee Response. The Assessment aims at:

a) Reviewing the existing measures, services and safeguards (both formal and informal) relevant to prevent and respond to SGBV against women and children, and identifying gaps.

b) Generating recommendations for a comprehensive program for the protection of women and children from SGBV.

c) Informing the updating of the 5-year Interagency SGBV Strategy in Uganda (2016-2020) and the development of a country specific child protection strategy.

