Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency (9 - 15 September 2022)

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and South Sudan, through the Southwestern and Northern borders. The security situation in all operational areas is unpredictable as armed conflicts are still active in DRC and South Sudan.

Heavy rains are causing delays and postponement of service delivery, flooding of settlement areas and damage to shelters as well as latrines.

The new arrival trends from South Sudan and DRC are high, putting pressure on available facilities at collection points and transit centres across the operation. The average latrine coverage ratio is 1:20 individuals. Due to the high numbers, it is now 1:434 individuals. The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre (Kisoro district) is overstretched by 87 per cent (capacity of 7,200 with 13,465 individuals currently).

Lokung collection point in Lamwo district, is over stretched by 261 per cent (capacity of 560 with 2,019 individuals currently), while Kagoma reception centre (Kikuube district) by 97 per cent (capacity of 1,000 holds 1966 individuals). The pressure is partly attributed to lack of core relief items (CRIs) affecting relocation to settlements. There is need for additional funds to cater for procurement of CRIs.