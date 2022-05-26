Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 9-13 May 2022

The conflict in the North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DRC has intensified since late March 2022, triggering displacement of refugees into Uganda. New arrivals have been received through three main entry points: Bunagana in Kisoro district, Busunga in Bundibugyo district and Mpondwe in Kasese district. New arrivals received since April are in addition to nearly 20,000 others who arrived from the DRC and South Sudan since the start of 2022. The borders have been calm for the past three weeks but the situation remains unpredictable.

In the reporting period, 879 refugees were relocated to Nakivale. As a result, 17,484 new arrivals remained at holding and transit centres as of 13 May 2022.The transit and reception centers across the country are 15% over capacity.