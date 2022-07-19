Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 8 - 14 July 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable along the Kisoro border. There are reports of continued fighting near the Bunagana area, across the border on the DRC side. Congolese nationals are still camped within Bunagana and surrounding areas on the Ugandan side of the border.

Out of the estimated 38,651 new arrivals (19,371 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March, 10,506 have been relocated to settlements, 10,685 are spontaneous departures from the holding area and transit centre, while 17,406 are still living in the two locations.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre, Kisoro district, is overstretched by 143 per cent. Its capacity is 7,200 but currently has 17,466 individuals.

Other overstrained locations include, Lokung collection point in Lamwo district (377 per cent), Kagoma reception centre in Kikuube district (72 per cent), and Kabazana reception centre in Isingiro district (43 per cent).