Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 29 July – 4 August 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable along the Kisoro border. New arrivals continue to cross into Uganda, and pendular movements by those returning to DRC to check on their homes, farms and pick food.

There has also been a tremendous increase of new arrivals through Bundibugyo district. Out of the estimated 41,651 new arrivals (21,500 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March, 12,725 individuals have been relocated to settlements, 11,841 are spontaneous departures from the holding area and transit centre, while 17,085 are still living in the two locations.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre, Kisoro district, is overstretched by over 100 per cent.

Its initial capacity is 7,200 but the center currently hosts 17,085 individuals. Bubukwanga transit centre, Bundibugyo district has 1,558 individuals (502 households).

Other overstrained locations include, Lokung collection point in Lamwo district (over 500%), Kagoma reception centre in Kikuube district (59%) and Kabazana reception centre in Isingiro district (4%).

KEY FIGURES – NATIONAL LEVEL

86,629 individuals Total number of new arrivals in Uganda since the start of 2022 (26,846 from South Sudan and 59,783 from DRC). An increase of 2,309 since last reporting period.

27,530 individuals Current population at transit and reception centers in Uganda (5,759 in West Nile and 21,771 in the SouthWest). A decrease of 1,058 since last reporting period.

KEY FIGURES – KISORO DISTRICT

1,625,000 Litres of water supplied to Nyakabande transit/ holding centre

19 Active COVID-19 cases in isolation