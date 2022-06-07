Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 27 May - 3June 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable. Between 1 January and 27 March, nearly 20,000 individuals arrived in Uganda from the DRC and South Sudan. Since 28 March, 27,446 new arrivals have been assisted in the Nyakabande holding/transit area in Kisoro District (17,668 have gone through a first level registration as of 2 June 2022). Decongestion efforts continue and border monitoring efforts observed fluid movement of people across the border, within the district, in and out of the transit/holding area. On 3 June, OPM, UNHCR and partners ran a headcount at Nyakabande, finding 7,654 people at the holding area and 1,187 at the transit center. Based on this information, humanitarian partners will maintain capacity for 10,000 people in Kisoro district, continue sensitization campaigns to encourage people to be assisted at Nyakabande, encourage people to settle in Nakivale Refugee Settlement, continue level 2 registration prior to any transfer to Nakivale settlement, and provide support for those who move.

Operational Context – Kisoro District

■ The border areas have been calm since Friday 3 June 2022. No fighting close to the Uganda border has been reported and a significant number of refugees have been seen moving back to DRC.

■ Border monitoring efforts observed fluid movement of people across the border, within the district, in and out of the transit/holding area.

■ The situation in the DRC remains unpredictable. UNHCR and partners, as well as the Government of Uganda, continue to receive persons who wish to seek safety in Uganda, and the required registration is carried out.

■ The continuous focus for all partners is to ensure that people have access to lifesaving assistance temporarily prior to returning to their home country or settling in Uganda.

■ Given the movement, on 3 June, OPM, UNHCR and partners ran a headcount at Nykabande finding 7,654 people at the holding area and 1,187 at the transit center.

■ Based on this information, humanitarian partners will maintain existing services for 10,000 people at the holding and transit area in Kisoro District. Currently, there is adequate infrastructure for 10,000 people. A headcount will take place on a regular basis to ensure the accuracy number.

■ Partners will continue efforts to decongest the area, including sensitization campaigns to encourage people to be assisted at Nykabande, encourage people to settle in Nakivale Refugee Settlement, continue level 2 registration prior to any transfer to Nakivale settlement, and support those who want to move.

■ Sensitization of the refugees on relocation to the settlements and security screening, and biometric registration of new arrivals will continue to ensure that all refugees willing to move are relocated to the settlements. Specific information about relatives of unaccompanied children will continue to be gathered to facilitate family tracing.

■ Individuals who are moved to the settlement and requesting asylum are biometrically registered which provides an accurate reflection of those who will require longer term support in Uganda.

■ So far, 6,015 people have been relocated to different settlements in the last two months. This number is out of the cumulative 27,000 Congolese that have been received at Nyakabande. Congolese fleeing the conflict in the DRC have insisted on staying in the community, but DRC and Uganda leaders plan to sensitize them within 14 days.

■ A total of 1,069 new arrivals have tested for COVID-19 in the week with four positive results. There are 15 active cases in isolation which is a notable increase from the previous reporting period.