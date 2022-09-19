Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency (26 August - 8 September)

The situation in Kisoro and surrounding areas remains relatively calm and peaceful. However, new arrivals continue to cross into Uganda daily.

Some of the asylum-seekers return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to check on their homes, farms and pick food, returning to Uganda in the evening (pendular movements).

A total of 5,659 individuals were received at Nyakabande transit centre and holding area during the week, bringing the current population at both locations to 15,108 individuals.

Out of the estimated 50,389 new arrivals (25,765 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March 2022, 17,663 individuals (8,515 households) have been relocated to Nakivale settlement.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre is overstretched by 110 per cent (capacity of 7,200 holds 15,108 individuals). Lokung collection point (Lamwo district) is over stretched by 563 per cent (capacity of 560 holds 3,715 individuals), Kagoma reception centre (Kikuube district) by 72 per cent.