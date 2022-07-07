Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 24 - 30 June 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable along the Kisoro border. There are reports of continued fighting in the Bunagana area across the border on the DRC side. Congolese nationals are still camped within Bunagana and surrounding areas on the Ugandan side of the border.

Out of the estimated 35,129 new arrivals (18,045 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March, 12,930 individuals remain at the Nyakabande holding and transit centre.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande Transit centre is overstretched by 76 per cent while Kabazana reception centre in Nakivale refugee settlement is over stretched by 6 per cent.

Other locations under pressure are Lokung collection point in Palabek settlement at 204 per cent and Kagoma reception centre in Kyangwali settlement at 97 per cent. Bwera holding centre in Kasese has been closed after relocation of 33 individuals to Rwamwanja refugee settlement.