Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 22-28 July 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable along the Kisoro border. The border is still closed for vehicles, but new arrivals continue to cross, including some returning during the day to DRC to pick up food stuffs and other property. Other asylum seekers continue to cross into Uganda through Kibaya porous border and many sleep around Busanza and Bunagana town. Out of the estimated 40,889 new arrivals (21,056 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March, 12,141 individuals have been relocated to settlements, 11,105 are spontaneous departures from the holding area and transit centre, while 17,643 are still living in the two locations.

The holding capacity at Nyakabande Transit Centre, Kisoro District, is overstretched by 145 per cent.

Nyakabande’s capacity is 7,200 but is currently accommodating 17,643 individuals.

Other overstrained locations include Lokung collection point in Lamwo District (571 per cent), Kagoma Reception Centre in Kikuube district (50 per cent), Ocea Reception Centre in Arua District (99 per cent), and Kabazana Reception Centre in Isingiro District (42 per cent).