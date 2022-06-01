Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 20-26 May 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable. New arrivals are being received through three main entry points: Bunagana in Kisoro district, Busunga in Bundibugyo district and Mpondwe in Kasese district.
New arrivals received since 28 March are in addition to nearly 20,000 individuals who arrived from the DRC and South Sudan since the start of 2022. Out of the 25,929 new arrivals received in Kisoro since March 28th, 18,324 individuals remain at the holding area and transit centres.
A total of 394 individuals (200 households) are ready for relocation to settlements. The total number of individuals relocated to 4,261 individuals and 1,795 have departed spontaneously. Transit and reception centers across the country are 19% over capacity.
Operational Context – Kisoro District
Bunagana border remained relatively calm on 26 May 2022 and some refugees were seen with their luggage returning to DRC. However, during the week there were reports of heavy fighting in Rumangabo outside Goma town.
The cumulative number of individuals who have been received and transported to the holding area and transit center is 25,929. There are 18,324 individuals (16,487 at holding area and 1,837 at the transit centre) as of 26 May 2022, considering those who have been relocated and departed spontaneously.
A convoy of 598 individuals (261 households) was relocated to Nakivale on 25 May 2022. A total of 394 individuals (200 households) were registered awaiting relocation to Nakivale settlement. There are 4,261 individuals who have been relocated since 28th March.
Cumulatively, 18,536 COVID-19 tests have been carried out with 16 positive results. Currently, there is one active case in isolation.
The cumulative number of refugees vaccinated against cholera as of 26 May 2022 is 15,394.
UNFPA has redirected 500 dignity kits to Nyakabande, while 4,500 kits are being procured. They are also providing 12 Emergency Reproductive Health kits, 70 kits for new mothers and two 48m2 tents for use as a women’s shelter and youth space.
Impact and Achievements
CHILD PROTECTION: Cumulatively, there are 1,068 children at risk receiving a range of support including temporary foster care, support to be in contact with their families or reunified with them and relocation to Nakivale.
GBV: A total of 804 individuals (292 females,512 males) were reached in 11 awareness sessions. The discussion was centered on effects of alcoholism and drug abuse, including preventive measures.
WASH: With engagement with National Water & Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), supply to the holding area and transit centre is stable. Routine and daily water treatment with chlorine continued at water storage tanks for the trucked water, ensuring the recommended free chlorine levels (0.2-0.5mg/L free residual chlorine at taps).
SANITATION AND SOLID WASTE: The is currently 1 latrine for 66 individuals.
There is 1 bath shelter for each 131. There are 150 stance latrines under construction and 273 in use. There are 150 bathing shelters under construction and 137 in use. There are 3 washing slabs and hanging lines completed. The construction of 2 waste banks is in progress as well as 3 compost pits.
SHELTER: MSF continues to construct shelters with UNHCR providing the poles and plastic sheeting, with 15 completed and 5 are under construction. Levelling of the completed houses and fixing of doors is in progress. Catholic Relief Services (CRS) continued with the grading/levelling of space for kitchen and shelters.
Construction of two communal kitchen in progress. There are 7 semi-permanent, 12 Rub halls, 69 temporary shelters, and 85 family tents have been dismantled as the new shelters provide a better standard of living.
HEALTH AND NUTRITION: 107 Pregnant and Lactating Mothers and children under 5 were screened for malnutrition. In total, 7 children under 5 and 3 pregnant and lactating women were identified as moderately acutely malnourished and are receiving support. 2 severe acute manourished children were identified.