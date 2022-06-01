Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 20-26 May 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable. New arrivals are being received through three main entry points: Bunagana in Kisoro district, Busunga in Bundibugyo district and Mpondwe in Kasese district.

New arrivals received since 28 March are in addition to nearly 20,000 individuals who arrived from the DRC and South Sudan since the start of 2022. Out of the 25,929 new arrivals received in Kisoro since March 28th, 18,324 individuals remain at the holding area and transit centres.

A total of 394 individuals (200 households) are ready for relocation to settlements. The total number of individuals relocated to 4,261 individuals and 1,795 have departed spontaneously. Transit and reception centers across the country are 19% over capacity.

Operational Context – Kisoro District

Bunagana border remained relatively calm on 26 May 2022 and some refugees were seen with their luggage returning to DRC. However, during the week there were reports of heavy fighting in Rumangabo outside Goma town.

The cumulative number of individuals who have been received and transported to the holding area and transit center is 25,929. There are 18,324 individuals (16,487 at holding area and 1,837 at the transit centre) as of 26 May 2022, considering those who have been relocated and departed spontaneously.

A convoy of 598 individuals (261 households) was relocated to Nakivale on 25 May 2022. A total of 394 individuals (200 households) were registered awaiting relocation to Nakivale settlement. There are 4,261 individuals who have been relocated since 28th March.

Cumulatively, 18,536 COVID-19 tests have been carried out with 16 positive results. Currently, there is one active case in isolation.

The cumulative number of refugees vaccinated against cholera as of 26 May 2022 is 15,394.

UNFPA has redirected 500 dignity kits to Nyakabande, while 4,500 kits are being procured. They are also providing 12 Emergency Reproductive Health kits, 70 kits for new mothers and two 48m2 tents for use as a women’s shelter and youth space.

Impact and Achievements