Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency (19 – 25 August 2022)

The situation in Kisoro and surrounding areas remains relatively calm and peaceful. However, new arrivals continue to cross into Uganda daily.

Some of the asylum-seekers return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to check on their homes, farms and pick food, returning to Uganda in the evening (pendular movements).

This week, a total of 1,376 individuals were received at Nyakabande transit centre and holding area, bringing the current population at both locations to 11,113 individuals.

Out of the estimated 44,685 new arrivals (23,095 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March 2022, the number that has been relocated to Nakivale settlement is 15,804 individuals.

Matanda transit centre, Kanungu district, re-opened on 20 July 2022, has received 112 individuals.

Bubukwanga transit centre, Bundibugyo district, has 614 individuals (241 households).

The transit/reception centres and collection points in the West Nile region currently have 5,150 individuals