Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency (14 - 31 October 2022)

Some 12,000 new arrivals were received from the DRC starting on 22 October 2022. However, about 11,400 individuals crossed back to DRC from both the Nyakabande HoldingArea and community in Bunagana, instead of opting to be relocated to Nakivale refugee settlement.

Decommissioning of the temporary Nyakabande Holding Area was completed on 29 October 2022, ahead of the deadline given by the Government of 31 October.

Uganda continues to receive new arrivals from South Sudan in addition to the new arrivals from the DRC. Nyakabande transit centre is currently hosting 601 individuals, and Lokung collection point, Lamwo district has 1,505 individuals, exceeding its capacity of 560 persons.

The Ebola Virus Disease outbreak has spread to seven districts, some of which host urban refugees, and Kyegegwa, that hosts Kyaka II settlement. None of the refugees have tested positive to date however, active tracing continuesin all areas.