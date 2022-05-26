Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 13-19 May 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces of the DRC intensified with fighting being reported on 19 May. New arrivals continued to be received through the three main entry points: Bunagana in Kisoro district, Busunga in Bundibugyo district and Mpondwe in Kasese district.

New arrivals received since the 28th of March are in addition to nearly 20,000 individuals who arrived from the DRC and South Sudan since the start of 2022. There are 17,304 new arrivals who remained at the holding area and transit centres as of 19 May 2022 and 617 individuals relocated to Nakivale.

There are 74 children at risk who were relocated to Nakivale on a convoy this week. In total, 918 new arrivals were received at the holding area in Nyakabande. The transit and reception centers across the country are 17% over capacity.