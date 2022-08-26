Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency (12 – 18 August 2022)

The situation along the Bunagana border is calm but unpredictable. New arrivals continue to cross into Uganda daily.

Some of the asylum-seekers return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to check on their homes, farms and pick food, returning to Uganda in the evening (pendular movements).

Out of the estimated 43,137 new arrivals (22,296 households) received in Kisoro since 28 March, those that have been relocated to Nakivale settlement are 14,923 individuals (7,388 households) while, 10,729 are still living in the two locations.

Bubukwanga transit centre, Bundibugyo district has 1,316 individuals (449 households).

The holding capacity at Nyakabande transit centre, Kisoro district is overstretched by 49 per cent. Its initial capacity is 7,200.

Other overstrained locations include, Lokung collection point in Lamwo district (over 370%), Kagoma reception centre in Kikuube district (45%) and Kabazana reception centre in Isingiro district (5%).

KEY FIGURES – NATIONAL LEVEL

92,338 individuals Total number of new arrivals in Uganda since the start of 2022 (30,330 from South Sudan and 62,008 from DRC). An increase of 3,293 since last reporting period.

19,194 individuals Current population at transit and reception centers in Uganda (4,262 in West Nile and 14,932 in the South-West). A decrease of 7,713 since last reporting period.