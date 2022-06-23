Inter-Agency Situation Report - Uganda Refugee Emergency, 10 - 16 June 2022

The conflict in North Kivu and Ituri provinces in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues. The situation remains unpredictable along the Kisoro border, with recent fighting reported in the DRC. Uganda Security advised that no humanitarian activities be conducted in the border areas due to security and safety measures. Only security or military personnel are allowed in the border areas.

New arrivals received since 28 March is in addition to nearly 20,000 individuals who arrived from the DRC and South Sudan since the start of 2022. Out of the 31,052 new arrivals received in Kisoro since 28 March, 10,708 individuals remain at the holding area and transit centre as of 16 June 2022.

In the reporting period, a total of 830 individuals were relocated from Kisoro to Nakivale refugee settlement. The cumulative number of new arrivals registered and ready for relocation to the settlement is 1,089 (587 households). There is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases with 98 individuals currently in isolation .Biometric registration is being rolled out in the holding area.