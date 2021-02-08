Uganda + 5 more
Inter-Agency Revised Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan (July 2020 – December 2021)
Attachments
Executive Summary
The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly launched the second revision of the 2019-2020 Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in June 2020 to include the COVID-19 response and to extend the plan until the end of 2021.
Whilst seeking to meet humanitarian needs, the RRP also serves as a transition plan towards sustainable refugee response programming in Uganda. As such, this plan contributes to the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and its Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), in complement to interventions carried out by government institutions.
Strategic objectives
Under the leadership and coordination of the Government, the Uganda RRP aims at achieving the following objectives:
Uganda’s asylum space is maintained, equal and unhindered access to territory is preserved and the government’s emergency preparedness and response capacity is progressively strengthened.
Government owns protection processes that promote the full enjoyment of rights, and international protection standards throughout the displacement cycle are efficient and fair.
The refugee response paradigm in Uganda has progressively shifted from care and maintenance to inclusion and self-reliance through development of individual and community capacities and the promotion of a conducive environment for livelihoods opportunities.
Refugees progressively benefit from provision of integrated basic social services, including health, education, child protection, water and sanitation, provided by national authorities in refugee hosting districts.
Refugees are well on their path to access durable solutions. They are either able to return voluntarily to their countries of origin, or have found third country solutions, or start attaining socio-economic opportunities similar to hosting communities in Uganda, including the ability to exercise their full range of rights.