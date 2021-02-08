Inter-Agency Revised Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan (July 2020 – December 2021)

Executive Summary

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) jointly launched the second revision of the 2019-2020 Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) in June 2020 to include the COVID-19 response and to extend the plan until the end of 2021.

Whilst seeking to meet humanitarian needs, the RRP also serves as a transition plan towards sustainable refugee response programming in Uganda. As such, this plan contributes to the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and its Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), in complement to interventions carried out by government institutions.

Strategic objectives

Under the leadership and coordination of the Government, the Uganda RRP aims at achieving the following objectives: