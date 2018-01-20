Inter-Agency Emergency Update on the DRC Situation #9

HIGHLIGHTS

Between 17th and 19th January 2018, some 1,161 new refugee arrivals from the Democratic of the Congo (DRC) crossed to Uganda via Kisoro (873), Kanungu (234) and Lake Albert (54), bringing the total number of new arrivals to 10,666 since 18th December 2017.

Among them, 6,200 people arrived from North Kivu through Uganda’s southwestern borders with the DRC. Another 4,466 fled DRC’s Ituri region and entered Uganda across Lake Albert using fishing boats and canoes.

On 18th January, heavy fighting was reported between government forces and armed opposition groups in Oicha, some 25 kilometers north of Beni town, North Kivu. While the Office of the Prime Minister and UNHCR have not recorded any new arrivals from Beni during the reporting period, the rate of arrivals from North Kivu continued to be high, with a daily average of 369 people crossing through Kisoro and Kanungu entry points. According to refugees arriving at Nyakabande transit centre, Kisoro district, attacks against civilians by Mai-Mai militia and other armed opposition groups continue unabated in North Kivu, including arbitrary killings, rape, abductions and looting.

The latest new refugee arrivals from Ituri reported a new cycle of inter-communal violence in the area, including torching of houses by armed groups. To date, there have been no third-party source reports to confirm this information.

Since 19th December, UNHCR has relocated 4,466 refugees from Lake Albert’s shores to Kagoma reception centre in Kyangwali settlement, Hoima district. Some 4,090 have been settled in Malembo C, with 376 others remaining at the reception centre and awaiting land allocation. Biometric registration began in Malembo C on 16th January, with 260 individuals registered so far. Upon completion of registration, refugees receive attestation letters and ration cards. Follow-up with persons with specific needs remains a gap due to the lack of a tracking mechanism. Site assessment is ongoing in Mombasa and Malatatu, identified as potential settlement areas.

Since 21st December, UNHCR has transferred 5,089 Congolese refugees from Nyakabande transit centre to Kyaka II settlement, Kyegegwa district, with two convoys of 1,096 individuals organized between 18th and 20th January. During the reporting period, another 27 new arrivals were transferred to Isingiro district’s Nakivale settlement (8) and Kamwenge district’s Rwamwanja settlement (19) for family reunification. Some 1,857 new arrivals remain at the transit centre awaiting relocation.