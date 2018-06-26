26 Jun 2018

Imvepi Refugee Settlement: Health and Nutrition updates-Week 05 (25th to 31st January to 2018)

Report
from World Food Programme, UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster, Health Cluster
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (352.39 KB)

Health
Partners and Agencies: UNHCR, UNFPA, UNICEF, ADLG/DHO, Medical Teams International, Save the Children International (SCI), Medi Sans Frontiers France (MSF-F), Global Refuge International (GRI), CARE Uganda International, CUAMM Doctors with Africa, Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), The Transcultural Organization (TPO)

Total OPD/ IPD Consultations

  • OPD Consultations: 3,789 (2,928 refugees and 861 nationals) new OPD consultations were made in week 05 compared to 3,184 in week 04. Of which 2,928 (77%) were to refugees and 861 (23%) to nationals.

  • Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS): 14 (08 refugee and 06 national) new clients and 00 revisit clients received MHPSS in week 05 compared to 06 in week 04.

  • IPD admissions: 73 (49 refugees and 24 nationals) new In-patients admissions were made in week 05 compared to 94 in week 04.

  • New referrals: 05 (16 refugees and 03 national) new referrals were made in week 05 to Arua Regional Referral Hospital compared to 19 in week 04. While 08 new referral was made to health facilities within the settlements and managed within.

