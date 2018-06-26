Imvepi Refugee Settlement: Health and Nutrition updates-Week 05 (25th to 31st January to 2018)

Health

Partners and Agencies: UNHCR, UNFPA, UNICEF, ADLG/DHO, Medical Teams International, Save the Children International (SCI), Medi Sans Frontiers France (MSF-F), Global Refuge International (GRI), CARE Uganda International, CUAMM Doctors with Africa, Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS), The Transcultural Organization (TPO)

Total OPD/ IPD Consultations

OPD Consultations: 3,789 (2,928 refugees and 861 nationals) new OPD consultations were made in week 05 compared to 3,184 in week 04. Of which 2,928 (77%) were to refugees and 861 (23%) to nationals.

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Services (MHPSS): 14 (08 refugee and 06 national) new clients and 00 revisit clients received MHPSS in week 05 compared to 06 in week 04.

IPD admissions: 73 (49 refugees and 24 nationals) new In-patients admissions were made in week 05 compared to 94 in week 04.