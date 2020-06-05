Implementation guide: Financial literacy training program for refugees & host communities [EN/RW/SW]

With the scale up of cash transfers in refugee settlements to improve dignity and impact benefits to the people we serve, there is a need to intensify financial literacy initiatives. Financial inclusion and financial literacy among refugee settlements and host communities is imperative as most development partners in Uganda are moving to cash transfer programming. Increasing the financial capability of refugees and refugee hosting communities and ensuring that they are better equipped to make sound financial decisions, as well as helping them effectively interact with financial service providers and achieve their financial goals, is why the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) in Uganda came together to develop a financial education training toolkit customized to the needs of migrant populations in Uganda building on existing learning and resources developed thus far.