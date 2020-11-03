Impact Report on Male Engage Initiative (MEI) of CARE’s NUWEP

Male Engagement Initiative (MEI) of CARE’s NUWEP Northern Ugandan Women Empowerment Program Impact Report

The goal of this program is to achieve a peaceful society where women and men are equally empowered to enjoy their human rights. Under this domain which will focus on this issue in Northern Uganda is WEP. Northern Uganda has been engulfed in a protracted conflict for over 20 years and is in a recovery period. Women are usually the most affected and vulnerable sect in this context. Therefore many developmental organizations targeted women as their main beneficiaries to curtail large percentage of those being vulnerable. In the process, they neglected men who are the main bread winners. [29 pages]