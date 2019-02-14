14 Feb 2019

Impact of the DRC Ebola Outbreak in Neighbouring Countries (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original

  • The DRC Ebola outbreak is ongoing in a border area with high cross-border population flow with Uganda and Rwanda making it of particular concern.

  • According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a “very high risk” remains that the Ebola virus spreads further in the DRC but also into neighbouring countries, in particular Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

  • The setting up and strengthening of readiness and preparedness planning and actions is ongoing at regional level with the help of WHO. For this, USD 68.7 million are required with a current funding gap of USD 27.5 million.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.