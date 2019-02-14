Impact of the DRC Ebola Outbreak in Neighbouring Countries (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2019)
The DRC Ebola outbreak is ongoing in a border area with high cross-border population flow with Uganda and Rwanda making it of particular concern.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a “very high risk” remains that the Ebola virus spreads further in the DRC but also into neighbouring countries, in particular Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.
The setting up and strengthening of readiness and preparedness planning and actions is ongoing at regional level with the help of WHO. For this, USD 68.7 million are required with a current funding gap of USD 27.5 million.