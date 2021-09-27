Impact of COVID-19 on Refugee and Host Community Livelihoods: ILO PROSPECTS Rapid Assessment in two Refugee Settlements of Uganda

The assessment provides an evidence base for the needs of the refugee and host community populations and business enterprises in two locations targeted by PROSPECTS, in order to inform key stakeholders of market-based economic support opportunities and possible short- term, mid-term and long-term adaptations to programming that will allow PROSPECTS to effectively support populations in Isingiro and Arua, Uganda.

Executive summary

Government restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Uganda had a positive impact on containing the virus in the early to mid months of 2020 but have probably exacerbated pre-existing economic inequities. COVID-19 restrictions on transport and travel, and restrictions on the numbers of people who can gather, have particularly damaged the economic vitality of refugee and host communities, as well as enterprises in Isingiro and Arua districts. In order to understand the impact of the COVID-19 public health restrictions on jobs and livelihoods in the formal and informal sectors, the International Labour Organization launched an assessment to inform the “Partnership for improving prospects for host communities and forcibly displaced persons” (PROSPECTS) programme in Uganda. The assessment provides an evidence base for the needs of the refugee and host community populations and business enterprises in two locations targeted by PROSPECTS, in order to inform key stakeholders of market-based economic support opportunities and possible shortterm, mid-term and long-term adaptations to programming that will allow PROSPECTS to effectively support populations in Isingiro and Arua, Uganda.