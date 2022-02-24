ILO - PROSPECTS in Uganda - At a glance - January 2022

This country factsheet provides an overview of the key interventions and results of PROSPECT programme implementation in Uganda. In Uganda, the ILO works closely with the government and employers’ and workers’ organizations to strengthen the policy, legislative and institutional environments for work-related protection and inclusion of refugee and host communities. These interventions are underpinned by efforts to ensure gender mainstreaming and arrangements for persons with disabilities. While addressing specific vulnerabilities, the ILO also pays close attention to fostering social cohesion between host communities and refugees by facilitating empowerment and enhancing self-reliance. Find more details about the intervention in Uganda in the factsheet.

Forced displacement in Uganda

Uganda is currently hosting more than 1,563,604 refugees, the largest refugee population in Africa and the third largest worldwide.

The refugee situation is protracted and continues to intensify.

Among the refugee community, South Sudanese make up the largest population at 61 per cent (953,630), followed by Congolese 28.9 per cent (452,287), Burundian 3.3 per cent (51,775), Somali 3.3 per cent (51,321), Rwandan 1.6 per cent (25,578), and others 1.8 per cent (29,013). Children constitute 62 per cent of Uganda’s refugees (UNHCR).

The Government of Uganda provides freedom of movement, allows refugees the right to work and establish businesses, and allocates land for shelter and agricultural use in designated areas in accordance with the Refugees Act (2006). Most refugees live in settlements alongside their hosting communities in the north, south and mid-west regions. These regions are among the most underdeveloped in the country.

Host communities in Uganda that welcome refugee populations face economic, environmental and development challenges that continue to require support. This also puts significant pressure on government service delivery.

Equitable attention to the needs of both communities is essential to sustain peaceful coexistence and to mitigate shocks to the delivery of public services.