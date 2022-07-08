Identifying Groundwater Potential Mapping, Uganda

Background & Context

The need for a tool for the rapid spatial assessment of “borehole yield range probabilities” associated to different water supply options was identified by the GTH hydrogeological expert after the major refugee influx from South Sudanese into Northern Uganda in 2017. During the emergency phase, it is crucial to rapidly identify areas, where drilling is most likely to be successful. The RGWPM methodology is based on fundamental hydrogeological processes, combining freely available satellite images, digital elevation models and geological maps, leading to a spatial overlay of the two main hydrogeological variables controlling groundwater potential, water availability (WA) and reservoir capacity (RC).

Objectives

To meet the sudden water demand in emergency contexts, it is key to quickly assess all possible water sources and plan sustainable water supply options in order to rapidly transition away from acute emergency responses, such as water trucking.

Rapid groundwater potential maps (RGWPM) are a practical tool for humanitarian actors and decision makers to strategically plan and implement which water supply option is most adapted where. Since groundwater exploration campaigns are highly restricted in their coverage, the main operational objective of the high-resolution RGWPM is to guide the planning of geophysical investigations, which precede well drilling.