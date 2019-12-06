Hundreds displaced as floods ravage Butaleja

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Over 12,000 residents of Butaleja District are living in dire conditions after floods washed away some of the houses and crops.

At least 1000 houses were submerged and household items such as clothes, beddings, animals and crops, were washed away by the floods following the Tuesday downpour. The most affected are residents of Himutu and Mazimasa sub-counties.

Hundreds of people, who have been left homeless, have sought refuge at schools and churches. When this reporter visited the area on Thursday, about 200 people had taken refuge at Bugombe Primary school and Bugombe Pentecostal church in Masulula B Village, Himutu Sub County, while over 50 people had taken refuge at Doho Primary School in Mazimasa Sub County.

Most of them were wandering without food, shelter, clothing, and mosquito nets among other necessities. Ms Zaituna Bulange, a resident of Masulula B Village, said they are finding it hard to live because they now own nothing.

“I got a loan of Shs4 million from the Bank to grow tomatoes and now floods have destroyed everything. I don’t know what will happen to me. We request government to help us with relief items because we are now sleeping hungry,” she said.

The Himutu Sub County representative to the district, Ms Justine Mwima, said the affected families need urgent help.