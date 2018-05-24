24 May 2018

Hundreds displaced as floods ravage Butaleja

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original

In Summary
- Mr Michael Higenyi, a resident said the flooding has also devastated many roads in the district making them impassable.
- Butaleja District Woman MP, Ms Milly Mugeni describing the situation as grave, said the affected families need urgent financial and moral support.

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Hundreds of residents in different sub-counties in Butaleja District have been displaced by floods from River Manafwa.

Over 150 houses have been submerged and household items such as beddings, clothes, domestic birds and animals have been washed away by the floods leaving residents in tears following the Wednesday down pour on Wednesday night.

Local leaders have put the number of those affected and in urgent need of relief to at least 2,000.

The floods, triggered by heavy rains that have been pounding Mt Elgon Sub-region for the last two month, also destroyed gardens of crops like cassava, potatoes, beans, maize, groundnuts and livestock.

When Daily Monitor visited the area, some of the victims had taken refuge at their relatives’ homes as others were wandering without shelter, food and clothing.

The most affected sub counties are Himutu and Mazimasa.

The Himutu Sub County NRM Chairperson, Mr Mugole Wilson said the affected families are living miserably without shelter and food.

“This is hard to believe. Everything has been washed away including hundreds of gardens of millet, maize and sorghum. The people even have no shelter and food,” Mr Mugole, said.

Mr Mugole explained that River Manafwa, which meanders through various districts, burst its banks and flooded into people’s homes.

Mr Fabiano Higenyi, the Himutu Sub County LC3 chairperson, said most of the displaced families have sought refuge at schools while others are being hosted by neighbors and relatives.

“As local leaders, we do not have enough resources to support the affected families but we have appealed to the district authorities for help,” said Mr Higenyi.

Mr Michael Higenyi, a resident said the flooding has also devastated many roads in the district making them impassable.

“The road from Mbale-Butaleja-Busolwe, which is the main link between the two districts, has been cut off by floods for two weeks now. We appeal to both Ministry of Works and UNRA to intervene and repair the affected roads,” Mr Higenyi, said.

Butaleja District Woman MP, Ms Milly Mugeni describing the situation as grave, said the affected families need urgent financial and moral support.

“We appeal to government and other NGOs to intervene because the situation is too bad on the ground,” she said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.