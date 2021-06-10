Humanitarian donation to a community in Kampala, Uganda

FUNDACION ABBACOL OFFICE IN DUBAI, UAE WITH THE HELP OF BRING HOPE FOUNDATION DID POSSIBLE A DONATION TO KAMPALA, UGANDA

Context overview:

Last 28 of May 2021, Fundacion AbbaCol office based at the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, United Arab Emirates delivered a donation of clothers to a community in Kampala, Uganda. This donation included clothes for children, men and women. We want to give thanks to our volunteer team who visit and delivered the donation to the community in Kampala, Uganda.

This donation was made possible thanks to the generosity of Bring Hope Foundation and Fundacion AbbaCol.