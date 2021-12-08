Uganda + 3 more
Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Uganda
Attachments
Appeal highlights
Uganda continues to face multiple humanitarian challenges, including disease outbreaks, meteorological disasters and refugee influxes. In 2021, the containment measures following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic gravely affected the economic opportunities available; consequently, an estimated 15.7 million women, children and men will require humanitarian assistance in 2022.
UNICEF plans to reach 10.9 million people with basic health services, over 51,000 children with treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 92,000 people with access to safe water, nearly 38,000 children with mental health and psychosocial support services and over 107,600 children with access to education. UNICEF intends to support over 173,000 people to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).
In a tight global financial situation in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous humanitarian crises around the world, UNICEF will need US$25 million to save lives and realize the rights of children, adolescents and women.
KEY PLANNED TARGETS
51,015 children admitted for treatment for severe acute malnutrition
1.8 million children and women accessing health care
3.1 million women and children accessing gender-based violence mitigation, prevention, response
2.2 million people engaged in risk communication and community engagement actions
SECTOR NEEDS
361,000 Women and children in need of nutrition assistance
15.7 million People in need of basic health services
915,000 People in need of WASH services
4.2 million Girls and boys in need of psychosocial support
7.1 million Children in need of education