Humanitarian Action for Children 2022 - Uganda

Appeal highlights

Uganda continues to face multiple humanitarian challenges, including disease outbreaks, meteorological disasters and refugee influxes. In 2021, the containment measures following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic gravely affected the economic opportunities available; consequently, an estimated 15.7 million women, children and men will require humanitarian assistance in 2022.

UNICEF plans to reach 10.9 million people with basic health services, over 51,000 children with treatment for severe acute malnutrition (SAM), 92,000 people with access to safe water, nearly 38,000 children with mental health and psychosocial support services and over 107,600 children with access to education. UNICEF intends to support over 173,000 people to safely report sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).