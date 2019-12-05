Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 - Uganda

2020 requirements: US$50,119,979

Snapshot

Total people in need: 3.48 million

Total children (<18) in need: 2.12 million

Total people to be reached: 2.68 million

Total children to be reached: 1.96 million

Uganda hosts the largest refugee population in Africa. By the end of 2020, due to ongoing conflict, poverty and food insecurity affecting Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, Uganda will host approximately 1.3 million refugees. Children make up 61 per cent of the affected population. Refugee children face a range of protection concerns, including violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation. For children and women living with HIV, access to and utilization of HIV prevention, care and treatment are inadequate. In Uganda, nearly 393,000 people are in need of access to water. One third of all primary-level children and 70 per cent of secondary-level children are out of school. The health sector regularly contends with re-emerging threats, including outbreaks of cholera, measles and polio. In 2019, some 16,500 children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). The impact of a potential Ebola outbreak due to the highly mobile population through the porous border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo remains significant. Adequate preparedness plans are in place to manage risk.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2020, UNICEF will support the implementation of durable solutions in Uganda, in line with the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, which includes supporting the Government to provide nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection, education and social protection services. Support to the Government for Ebola preparedness and response will continue in 2020. In line with the National Ebola Response Plan, UNICEF will focus on risk communication; infection, prevention and control through WASH; support for infant and young child feeding; as well as child protection (including mental health and psychosocial support for children). To strengthen service delivery, UNICEF will focus on decentralization, preparedness planning, capacity building and community-based support. In high-risk communities, UNICEF will apply and scale up civic engagement mechanisms, such as U-report, to promote accountability to affected populations; build linkages between communities and local governments; improve demand for and delivery of targeted protection and basic services; and guide responsive district and sub-district planning and budgeting. Gender-based violence survivor assistance and prevention interventions will be integrated into child protection programmes. Furthermore, gender-based violence risk mitigation, gender sensitivity, HIV and AIDS, conflict sensitivity and communication for development will be mainstreamed into all interventions.

Results from 2019

As of 31 August 2019, UNICEF had US$12.11 million available against the US$51.76 million appeal (25 per cent funded).5 Despite significant underfunding, UNICEF achieved results by prioritizing key activities and using its core resources. For nutrition, UNICEF prioritized SAM treatment, reaching more than 20,000 children despite chronic underfunding. In 2019, the WASH sector was also underfunded, which slowed the construction of sustainable water systems. The education sector remains underfunded, making it challenging to meet 2019 targets. To ensure a sustainable approach given underfunding, UNICEF has contributed to systems strengthening by supporting the operationalization of the education response plan. Despite low achievement against the targets, there has been progress in accelerated education for learners transitioning to formal primary education. UNICEF-supported child-friendly spaces are providing safe spaces for children to connect with friends, play, learn and foster social connections, while normalizing daily life. UNICEF also strengthened partner capacities on programming for community-based psychosocial support and case management. Following the Ebola outbreak in June, UNICEF expanded its support to Ministry of Health preparedness and response efforts, reaching nearly 580,000 people through direct interpersonal communication.