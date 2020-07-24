The Hon. Robinah Nabbanja Praises Water Mission Uganda for Hands-free Handwashing Stations to Slow Spread of COVID-19

N. Charleston, S.C. – July 24, 2020 – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Water Mission’s Uganda program welcomed the Honorable Robinah Nabbanja, State Minister of Health for General Duties, to its office in Jinja, Uganda. During her visit, she shared her appreciation of the hands-free handwashing stations that are being installed at hospitals and municipalities to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Allow me to also thank Water Mission Uganda for providing us with this technology where we don’t touch anywhere, but we wash our hands,” Nabbanja said. “We are so grateful!”

Our teams around the globe continues to bring urgently needed safe water and hygiene solutions to under-resourced communities—including refugee settlements and prisons.

In addition to the installation of handwashing stations, Water Mission has developed a comprehensive library of free COVID-19 information resources in a number of languages for organizations to utilize:

COVID-19 Handwashing Emergency Technical Brief: https://watermission.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/COVID-19-Emergency-H...

COVID-19 Informational Flyer (Swahili): https://watermission.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/COVIDFlyer_Swahili_A...

COVID-19 Informational Flyer (English): https://watermission.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/COVIDFlyer_English_A...

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a nonprofit Christian engineering organization that designs, builds, and implements safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for more than five million people in 56 countries. Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, North, South and Central America, and the Caribbean. Notably, Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 13 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than one percent of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org.