29 Jan 2020

Helpdesk Report K4D: Integrated approaches to refugee management in Uganda

Report
from Department for International Development
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (640.3 KB)

Question

  • What does the evidence tell us about long-term impacts of integrated approaches to refugee management in Uganda?

  • What evidence is there that integrated approaches to refugee management, including through national systems generate long-term impact on refugee and host communities?

  • What evidence is there that these integrated approaches improve refugee self-reliance and contribute to economies?

  • What evidence is there about cost-effectiveness of integrated approaches?

Contents

  1. Summary
  2. Integration of humanitarian response and development
  3. Uganda: refugee numbers and policies
  4. Poverty and food security
  5. Land as a source of sustainable livelihoods
  6. Access to other livelihoods
  7. Access to services
  8. Impact on host communities and wider economy
  9. References

