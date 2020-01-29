Helpdesk Report K4D: Integrated approaches to refugee management in Uganda
Question
What does the evidence tell us about long-term impacts of integrated approaches to refugee management in Uganda?
What evidence is there that integrated approaches to refugee management, including through national systems generate long-term impact on refugee and host communities?
What evidence is there that these integrated approaches improve refugee self-reliance and contribute to economies?
What evidence is there about cost-effectiveness of integrated approaches?
Contents
- Summary
- Integration of humanitarian response and development
- Uganda: refugee numbers and policies
- Poverty and food security
- Land as a source of sustainable livelihoods
- Access to other livelihoods
- Access to services
- Impact on host communities and wider economy
- References