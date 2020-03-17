Heavy rain leaves 134 homeless

*By Moses Bikala

Majority of the displaced are currently taking shelter in churches and schools nearby.

A total of 134 families in Bugiri and Bugweri district have been left homeless after their houses were destroyed following heavy rains.

The downpour that was characterised by hailstones and strong winds lasted for over six hours.

The worst affected areas are Iwemba,Nabukalu sub-counties in Bugiri, Igombe and Buyanga sub-counties in Bugweri district.

The LC1 chairman Bugeso village, Francis Okiring said over 89 acres of banana, cassava, and sweet potatoes were destroyed during the downpour.

Okiring said the destruction of the crops is likely to cause a major famine in the area since most locals entirely rely on farming in order to earn a living.

“People don’t have any other source of income apart from farming yet all their crops have been washed down," he said

He said a similar disaster struck the same village last year leaving over 100 people homeless and 90 acres of maize, sweet potatoes and banana washed down by the rains.

The LC3 chairman Lwemba sub-county,Hamza Waiswa said the displaced are currently in urgent need of food, shelter, and clothing.

Waiswa said household property like mattresses, clothing, television sets worth sh34 million was destroyed.

He appealed to local non-governmental organisations well-wishers to come up and support the displaced by offering any kind of assistance to enable them overcome the stress they would be undergoing.

The LC5 chairman Bugiri,Hajji Marijani Azalwa said a committee is to be set up to verify the exact extent of the damage.

Azalwa said the ministry of disaster preparedness is to soon be notified about the issue to provide the necessary support.

The Resident District Commissioner Bugiri, Martin Mugabi urged the affected people to remain calm as the issue was being handled by relevant officials.

The LC3 vice-chairman Igombe sub-county Bugweri ,Fahid Kasango attributed the increasing changes in weather patterns on the increasing deforestation by locals for purposes of burning charcoal.

Kasango urged leaders in the district to come to the rescue of the affected people by providing necessities like beddings, clothes.

The Resident District Commissioner, Bugweri,Eva Kwesiga cautioned locals against engaging in tree cutting saying anyone found guilty risks being arrested and charged before courts of law.