Heavy rain coming - weatherman

By Lilian Namagembe

The weather agency mandated to provide climate and weather predictions has warned of the likelihood of heavy rain above the normal in the coming months until end of year.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has forecast that with the four; east, west, North and south regions already experiencing isolated outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms, it signifies the onset of seasonal rains.

“Overall, there is an increased likelihood of near normal to above normal over most parts of Uganda,” the September to December (SOND) 2019 seasonal rainfall outlook for Uganda issued last week indicates.

Monitoring

The document also indicates the agency will continue to monitor the evolution of relevant weather systems particularly the state of the Seas Surface Temperature and Indian Ocean Dipole, and issue appropriate updates and advisories regularly According to UNMA, September to December constitutes the second major rainfall season over most parts of Uganda after the March to May season.

Subsequently, the agency has warned of the negative impact of the weather, including increased pests and diseases, destruction of crops, high post-harvest losses, water logging, and soil erosion.

The agency has also warned of the health impact, including malaria upsurges countrywide, more outbreaks of typhoid and cholera particularly at fishing sites and in Bududa, Bulambuli, Kisoro, refugee camps, as well as Bilharzia around Lake Albert and Lake Victoria.