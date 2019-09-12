12 Sep 2019

Heavy rain coming - weatherman

Report
from Monitor-Uganda
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

By Lilian Namagembe

The weather agency mandated to provide climate and weather predictions has warned of the likelihood of heavy rain above the normal in the coming months until end of year.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has forecast that with the four; east, west, North and south regions already experiencing isolated outbreaks of showers and thunderstorms, it signifies the onset of seasonal rains.

“Overall, there is an increased likelihood of near normal to above normal over most parts of Uganda,” the September to December (SOND) 2019 seasonal rainfall outlook for Uganda issued last week indicates.

Monitoring

The document also indicates the agency will continue to monitor the evolution of relevant weather systems particularly the state of the Seas Surface Temperature and Indian Ocean Dipole, and issue appropriate updates and advisories regularly According to UNMA, September to December constitutes the second major rainfall season over most parts of Uganda after the March to May season.

Subsequently, the agency has warned of the negative impact of the weather, including increased pests and diseases, destruction of crops, high post-harvest losses, water logging, and soil erosion.

The agency has also warned of the health impact, including malaria upsurges countrywide, more outbreaks of typhoid and cholera particularly at fishing sites and in Bududa, Bulambuli, Kisoro, refugee camps, as well as Bilharzia around Lake Albert and Lake Victoria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.