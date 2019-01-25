Govt launches resettlement project for landslide victims

By FRED WAMBEDE & MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

A total of 7,200 people out of 100,000 landslide victims are set to benefit from the first set of houses being constructed by government in Bunambutye Sub-county, Bulambuli District. Government on Wednesday launched the first phase of the Shs32 billion project where 101 houses are being built. Other houses will be constructed in a phased manner spelt out in the 10-year resettlement plan.

At the launch on Wednesday, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said the project is a sign that government is committed to ending the loss of lives in Mt Elgon sub-region due to landslides. “At the beginning of this resettlement project, many leaders had a lot of doubt as to whether it would succeed but I am happy today you are all here to witness the launch. This is in fulfilment of the government’s resolve to save its people from disasters,” he said.

The 10-year resettlement plan involves establishment of urban centres in all areas at risk of landslides, establishment of large resettlement schemes within Bugisu sub-region and supporting voluntary resettlement of families choosing to move anywhere outside Bugisu.

“This project will take in 7,200 people out of about 100,000 in need of resettlement. These who will miss out should not worry; they will be accommodated in the other phases to follow,” Dr Rugunda said. The construction of houses, which is being undertaken by the UPDF Engineering Brigade and Police’s construction unit, started on December 15. The UPDF is constructing 75 units and police 26 units. A total of 900 houses will be constructed. The houses are for the resettlement of landslide victims from Bududa, Manafwa, Namisindwa, Bulambuli and Sironko districts.

Most of the houses are now at window level while the remaining ones are at the foundation level and each house is being built on one acre.

Dr Rugunda explained that beneficiary families will each receive a two-bedroom house and two acres of land for agriculture by March.

Social services

The Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, said the government will also provide piped safe water and other amenities, including schools, health centres and power, in the settlements.

“The government will also meet their school requirements, including fees for the two coming years, as parents settle down in the new environment,” he said.

Mr Onek added that the government is already upgrading Kaata Health Centre II before the relocation to help the beneficiaries to access health services. According to the resettlement scheme on the 2,800 acres of land, which government acquired in 2013, 250 houses will be constructed on Plot 94, which measures 270 acres. Plot 157, which is 918 acres, will house 650 houses, while Plot 198, measuring 1,688 acres, will be reserved for mechanised agricultural production.

The Bulambuli District chairperson, Mr Simon Peter Wanazofu, urged the government to speed up the construction of the houses to relocate landslide victims before the rains start in March. He also called on government to establish a police post in the area, saying insecurity is high. “We need to strengthen security because currently there is the prevailing conflict between people in Kween and Bulambuli over a boundary,” Mr Wanazofu explained.