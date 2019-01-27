Government launches the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (2019-2024)

KAMPALA - 25 JANUARY 2019 – The Government of Uganda has today launched the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (HSIRRP) under the theme “Universal Health Coverage for All.” The plan will integrate the health response for refugees and host communities in districts to ensure equitable access to quality health services, improved health status, harmonious co-existence and mobilize additional health resources to augment resources provided by government to support and build a resilient health system.

Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa and is one of the top refugee-hosting countries worldwide. By December 2018, Uganda was hosting 1.19 million refugees from neighbouring countries; Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Somalia, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Most refugees have been settled among host communities in 30 settlements located across the 12 refugee-hosting districts. The districts are; Arua, Yumbe, Moyo, Adjumani, Hoima, Kiyandongo,

Kyegegwa, Isingiro, Lamwo Kamwenge, Koboko and Kampala.

The HSIRRP 5-year plan will not only benefit the refugees but also the over 7 million host communities across the refugee-hosting districts in Uganda.

Uganda has a progressive refugee response model which has been lauded globally as the most generous in the world. The Ugandan refugee model includes; open borders, non-camp policies, free integration of refugees, equal access to government-provided social services such as healthcare and education, a chance to work and land allocation for farming and shelter.

The Uganda’s Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan is presented against this background and operates as a supplement to the National Health Plan and Health Sector Development Plan (HSDP).

The interventions under the HSIRRP for refugees and host communities are premised on a number of international, regional and national commitments, notably the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants and its Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework, and will support Uganda to meet its commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, in particular Sustainable Development Goal 3 to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages by 2030 and the principle of leaving no one behind.

The HSIRRP is estimated to cost USD 583.4 million during the five-year period of implementation.

The key cost drivers of this plan are; medicines and drugs (which will cover host communities and the refugees), human resources and infrastructure.

The Guest of Honor, Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said, “By including refugees into our National Development Plan, we are championing the principle of ‘leave no one behind’ in line with our commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We prove that hosting refugees is not only the right thing to do but it also promotes the development of refugee hosting areas and the host communities in the long term”.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said, “All partners should align their operations to the new paradigm and a common plan – Uganda’s Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan . I also want to ask the district leaders to develop district level Health sector Integrated refugee response plans aligned to this”.

Minister of Refugees and co-chair of the CRRF Steering Group, Hon. Minister Hillary Onek, “Today we are launching the Plan, tomorrow we need to put all our hands together to ensure that the plan is funded. This will require continuous coordinated efforts by all of us. The Government of Uganda, through DRDIP, is committed to support the implementation of the Plan. And we count on the continuous support from our partners- humanitarian and development – to support the Plan by modernizing additional resources and aligning all health activities in refugee hosting districts with the Plan”.

Representing the UN family in Uganda, the Resident Coordinator, Ms Rosa Malango said, “I would like to reiterate the commitment of the United Nations System in Uganda to support the successful implementation of this plan and to increase visibility at the global level of this good practice”.

The Government of Uganda would like to appreciate all partners that worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth launch of the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan.

For further Information, contact the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine on ps@health.go.ug or Emmanuel Ainebyoona– Senior Public Relations Officer on +256779220588