31 Aug 2019

Government delivers 300 Ebola vaccines to Kasese

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Ministry of Health on Friday delivered 300 doses of Ebola vaccine to Kasese, after a nine-year-old girl succumbed to the deadly hemorrhagic fever at Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit yesterday.

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu the State Minister for Primary Health Care said the vaccines are to be used to vaccinate any possible contacts of the deceased.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health confirmed an Ebola Case of a nine-year-old female of Congolese origin who travelled from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with her mother on Wednesday, 28th August.

The girl died early Friday Morning. Upon the request of the father for the daughter to have a safe and dignified burial, the body has been taken back to DRC, as well as the mother.

“The child and her mother entered the country through Mpondwe main border post to seek medical care in Bwera, Kasese district. The child was identified by the point of entry screening team with high fever, body weakness…,” Dr Kaducu said on Friday.

Five contacts were listed, with three having shared the Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) with the confirmed case while two were attendants to patients at the Ebola Treatment Unit.

