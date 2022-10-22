Gender and access to justice in Uganda’s refugee settlements - The experiences of South Sudanese refugees

This paper explores the gendered nature of access to justice among South Sudanese refugees in Uganda’s settlements. It draws on qualitative research conducted in the three refugee hosting districts of Lamwo, Adjumani and Kiryandongo, between July and September 2021, including 73 individual interviews and groups discussions with a range of officials and refugees. The objectives of the paper are threefold. First, to map the institutions and authorities that govern the resolution of disputes in the settlements, as well as their accessibility and availability to refugees. Second, to understand the gendered nature of the disputes and crimes that are most prevalent in the settlements. Third, to assess how gender norms and power dynamics shape the engagement of refugees with different authorities in the settlements and the responses of different institutions to conflicts.