Gender and access to justice in Uganda's refugee settlements: The experience3s of South Sudanese refugees, September 2022

Summary

This paper explores the gendered nature of access to justice among South Sudanese refugees in Uganda’s settlements. It draws on qualitative research conducted in the three refugee hosting districts of Lamwo, Adjumani and Kiryandongo, between July and September 2021, including 73 individual interviews and groups discussions with a range of officials and refugees. The objectives of the paper are threefold. First, to map the institutions and authorities that govern the resolution of disputes in the settlements, as well as their accessibility and availability to refugees. Second, to understand the gendered nature of the disputes and crimes that are most prevalent in the settlements. Third, to assess how gender norms and power dynamics shape the engagement of refugees with different authorities in the settlements and the responses of different institutions to conflicts.

A dynamic blend of institutions is involved in maintaining order and governing the settlements. These include the Refugee Welfare Councils (RWCs), initiated by the Ugandan government in order to manage settlements and administer refugee populations, a range of “customary” authorities and “cultural” or “ethnic” leaders and associations, representing and responding to the needs of specific refugee groups, various community volunteers and paralegals, guided and trained by humanitarian agencies, as well as the Uganda Police Force, representing the entry-point into Uganda’s formal justice system. There is considerable space for forum shopping and competition, but equally, for complementarity, constructive argumentation, and interdependency. Justice processes and norms are constantly being negotiated and contested and are characterised by hybridity and open-endedness.

There is a strong preference among South Sudanese for resolving conflicts outside Uganda’s formal justice system, where there is greater room for procedural and normative flexibility and where restorative justice can be pursued through arbitration and debate. Police forces in the settlements are valued for their capacity to use force and prevent brawls from getting out of hand, but the punitive and adversarial approach of the formal justice system is often perceived as detrimental to the maintenance of positive social relations. The formal justice system is experienced as distant, painfully slow, far too expensive to meaningfully engage with, and susceptible to corruption. Individuals turn to the police when social cohesion is not seen as a priority, when they know that a resolution within the community is unlikely, and when in need of protection. They also do so, however, in order to gain leverage and influence discussions in “informal” forums.

Disputes in the settlements, including those leading to domestic violence, most commonly revolve around access to resources. Significant reductions in aid over the past two years, combined with the economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, have made it increasingly difficult for families to survive in the settlements and led to a rise in property crimes. These include petty theft, but also land disputes, both among refugees and between refugees and Ugandans. With limited access to income generating activities, men in the settlements often sense that they are redundant, as opposed to women, whose responsibilities and access to resources increase as household heads who manage their families’ relationship with humanitarian agencies. Refugees tend to attribute the high levels of domestic violence in the settlements – arguably the most common type of crime alongside petty theft – to the changing gender dynamics in exile. Many of the disputes between partners revolve around access to resources and the sharing of aid. Violence is said to increase when rations are distributed.

Practices of crime reporting, and the uptake of different justice mechanisms, are gendered too. Refugees suffering from domestic abuse may seek the advice and support of church leaders, their extended families, RWCs or community paralegals, though many cases also go unreported. Women often report cases of domestic abuse to the police, particularly when physical violence is involved. While higher rates of female reporting reflect higher rates of female victimisation, there also appears to be a consensus that men are unlikely to disclose physical violence perpetrated by their female partners. When they do report domestic disputes, men tend to first turn to community leaders or their extended families. They are also more likely to report types of female behaviour that contravene traditional gender expectations and norms, such as the denial of cash rations, alcohol consumption, or infidelity.

There is a considerable gap between the ways refugees, state officials, and NGOs understand and evaluate the quality of different justice mechanisms. Criticism of the “patriarchal” and “oppressive” tendencies of informal institutions and particularly of South Sudanese “cultural leaders” and “chiefs” is ubiquitous among Ugandan officials and humanitarians. Customary norms tend to prioritise family cohesion over personal rights and to back the interests of male elders over females and youths. However, concerns about gender or generational biases are less dominant among refugees, who primarily emphasise that community structures are able to place conflicts within a broader social context and address their “root causes”, as opposed to the police force, which rigidly applies the laws of Uganda. The police are often perceived as more lenient towards women, whose detention is more complicated and expensive and who are assumed to be both harmless and needed at home.

Rather than a set of distinct and competing institutions of authority, the different justice mechanisms in the settlements are best understood as part of a single ecosystem. Understanding the horizonal impact various institutions have on each other is essential for further strengthening their collective capacity to respond to disputes effectively and in a gender-sensitive manner. The strong support for “informal” community justice among refugees does not imply that efforts to render state institutions more accessible are redundant. The existence of multiple dispute resolution forums and institutions addressing conflicts in the settlements can enhance their accountability, not least because it creates competition between them. This can only happen, however, if individuals are genuinely able to choose between different options and are not forced to turn to certain authorities merely because the others are inaccessible to them or are experienced as predatory, exploitative, or biased.