The future of livestock in Uganda: Opportunities and challenges in the face of uncertainty

Preface

Ugandan decision makers have to grapple with so many uncertainties from multiple directions that prioritizing interventions and holding a straight course prove a daunting task. In the next decades, population growth, urbanization, technological innovations and adoptions, increased movements of people and goods, not to mention climate change, will thoroughly transform Ugandan society, in ways that are often unpredictable.

Take the livestock sector: its development is fundamental to support the transformation of the country in a sustainable way socially, environmentally and from a public health perspective. A robust analysis of livestock production systems and value chains, an understanding of trends in consumption of animal source foods, and an assessment of returns to different investments are essential to formulate and prioritize policy actions.

However, this alone does not ensure that policies are resilient to a future that, to a large extent, is uncertain. Take a moment and ponder over these questions: in the next three decades, how will technology uptake affect livestock productivity?

How will the feed-food competition unfold? How will livestock value chains transform to satisfy the demand of an increasingly affluent and urbanized population? We must humbly admit that we can neither easily predict nor precisely plan the longterm future of livestock in Uganda.

The Government of Uganda, with support from FAO and USAID, engaged a multitude of stakeholders in a conversation around the knowns and unknowns of the future of the cattle and poultry sectors, such as projected trends of societal and livestock dynamics, current policy priorities, technology uptake and institutional changes. Stakeholders did not predict or forecast with accuracy the future of cattle and poultry in Uganda, but generated evidence on alternative plausible futures, a key piece of information for decision-makers to anticipate and shape coming trends, grasp opportunities, and deal with emerging challenges and threats associated to the coming growth and transformation of the livestock sector.

The report “The future of livestock in Uganda: Opportunities and challenges in the face of uncertainty” provides invaluable insights to decision-makers on actions to take today to make the Ugandan livestock systems more robust and resilient to an uncertain future, and sustainable from a social, environmental and public health perspective. It makes a strong case to broaden our perspective and take a forward-looking approach when designing policies and investments targeting dynamic and rapidly changing societies, such as that of Uganda.

We are grateful to stakeholders from across Uganda, and to FAO and USAID in particular, who provided the invaluable expertise and knowledge that underpin this report.

Antonio Querido, FAO Representative, Uganda

Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries