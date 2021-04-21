Uganda

Funding Tracking of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP); Activity Info Reporting Module for Funding Reporting Step by Step Guide - April 2021

FUNDING TRACKING OF THE REFUGEE RESPONSE PLAN (RRP)

This is a guidance note on how to report funding information on ActivityInfo.

Please consider the following before you begin:

  • Only first level recipients of funds should report. Projects funded by UN agencies through implementing partners should not be reported here.

  • For consortia, each member should report on the portion of funding their organisation has received.

  • A reminder will be sent on a quarterly basis, but partners can use the system to update their information at any point, for example when funds reach their bank account.

  • Systematic reporting on the funding situation of partners is a requirement for all those who have appealed in the Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan (UCRRP).

  • Funding reported through ActivityInfo replaces the previously used Excel template.

  • Currently, reporting to both ActivityInfo and Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring System (URRMS) is needed by all UCRRP partners.

