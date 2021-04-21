Uganda
Funding Tracking of the Refugee Response Plan (RRP); Activity Info Reporting Module for Funding Reporting Step by Step Guide - April 2021
Attachments
FUNDING TRACKING OF THE REFUGEE RESPONSE PLAN (RRP)
This is a guidance note on how to report funding information on ActivityInfo.
Please consider the following before you begin:
Only first level recipients of funds should report. Projects funded by UN agencies through implementing partners should not be reported here.
For consortia, each member should report on the portion of funding their organisation has received.
A reminder will be sent on a quarterly basis, but partners can use the system to update their information at any point, for example when funds reach their bank account.
Systematic reporting on the funding situation of partners is a requirement for all those who have appealed in the Uganda Country Refugee Response Plan (UCRRP).
Funding reported through ActivityInfo replaces the previously used Excel template.
Currently, reporting to both ActivityInfo and Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring System (URRMS) is needed by all UCRRP partners.