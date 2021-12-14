Funding the ERP: Analysis of funding for the implementation of the Education Response Plan (ERP) for refugees and host communities

SUMMARY

Uganda has provided refuge to people from neighbouring countries over many years and currently supports 1,446,378 refugees as of December 2020. While most refugees are from South Sudan and DRC, Uganda also hosts refugees from Burundi, Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, Sudan and Ethiopia. According to UNHCR data, 51% of the refugee population is of school going age (3-17 years).

Uganda’s Refugee Act of 2006 provides that refugees should have the same access to elementary education as Ugandan nationals and the same access to further studies as other foreigners living in Uganda. Despite this, in 2018, it was estimated that 57% of refugee children in Uganda (at least 353,000) and 34% of local children in refugee-hosting districts (around 171,000) do not have access to education.

The Education Response Plan for Refugees and Host Communities (Education Response Plan or ERP) was developed to ensure improved learning outcomes for increasing numbers of refugee and host-community children and adolescents across Uganda. The core principle of the ERP was to ensure that all refugee children and adolescents, as well as children within host communities, have access to good quality education at all levels, irrespective of the country of origin of the refugees and their location within Uganda. The ERP was projected to reach 675,000 refugee and host community learners per year, costing USD 389 million over 3.5 years.

The ERP targeted 12 districts of Yumbe, Moyo, Arua, Adjumani, Koboko, Lamwo, Kiryandongo, Kyangwali, Kamwenge, Kyegegwa, Isingiro and Kampala, and 34 sub counties where refugees are settled. It covered all refugee children, adolescents and youth registered by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) from South Sudan, DRC, Burundi and other countries as well as the host community children.

This paper assesses financing allocations for the implementation of the ERP for the last 3 years 2018-2021. Oxfam hopes its findings will influence policy planning for the next budget process and encourage the government to direct adequate resources to support the ERP and advance education for refugees.